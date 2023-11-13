Warwickshire Police are encouraging people to help save lives and report knife carriers

“We are committed to considering and developing every piece of intelligence we receive about someone carrying a knife. Every piece of information provided to us, no matter how small it may seem, could be vital and could potentially save a life.”

Officers from Warwickshire Police are taking part in a week of action to tackle knife crime.

Throughout this week officers are asking local people to make the difficult decision to report concerns they may have around someone carrying a knife.

Operation Talkative is the force’s initiative dedicated to tackling knife crime. Next week’s activity will also be part of a national week of action tackling knife crime across the country.

Inspector Ben Hembry from Warwickshire Police Safer Neighbourhoods said: “We are committed to considering and developing every piece of intelligence we receive about someone carrying a knife. Every piece of information provided to us, no matter how small it may seem, could be vital and could potentially save a life.

“It can be a difficult decision to report concerns, especially if it is about a friend or family member. But consider the alternative and ask yourself could you live with yourself if they used the knife to stab someone.

“If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers. Crimestoppers is not the police, they are an independent charity who allow you remain 100% anonymous.”

Officers will also be supporting a national knife crime initiative raising awareness of the illegal sale of knives online and giving people the opportunity to surrender knives at police stations across the county.

Safer Neighbourhood Teams across the county will also be running events to raise awareness of the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife.

If you have concerns about someone carrying a knife please report it to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101. Quote ‘Op Talkative’ when making the report. If someone is in immediate danger please call 999.

If you would like to remain anonymous you can make a report to the independent charity Crimestoppers at crimestopper-uk.org or by calling them on 0800 555 111.