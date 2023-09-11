Warwickshire Police are still looking for man wanted for alleged sexual assault and GBH
He is from Nuneaton
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Warwickshire Police are still looking for Ley Bailey, 38 from Nuneaton, who is wanted for alleged sexual assault and GBH.
If you have seen Ley, or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the police on one of the following ways, making sure to cite incident 394 of 04 September:
- Online at warwickshire.police.uk/report
- By phone on 101
- Through anonymous charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111
The officer in charge is DC 2329 Dixon.