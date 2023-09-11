Register
Warwickshire Police are still looking for man wanted for alleged sexual assault and GBH

He is from Nuneaton
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:19 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 11:20 BST
Warwickshire Police are still looking for Ley Bailey, 38 from Nuneaton, who is wanted for alleged sexual assault and GBH.

If you have seen Ley, or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the police on one of the following ways, making sure to cite incident 394 of 04 September:

- Online at warwickshire.police.uk/report

- By phone on 101

- Through anonymous charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111

The officer in charge is DC 2329 Dixon.