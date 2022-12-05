Warwickshire Police are still trying to find this man who is accused of robbery

Warwickshire Police are still trying to find a man in the county who has been accused of robbery.

Police have today, December 2, reiterated their warning that anyone harbouring wanted Nuneaton man Kyle Gray may be committing an offence and will be investigated.

Kyle Gray is wanted for failing to appear at court to face a charge of robbery.

Talking today (Monday), Warwickshire Police renewed their appeal, saying: "We are confident there are people who know where he is.

"You can provide information to help us locate him and remain 100 per cent anonymous by making a report to Crimestoppers. Crimestoppers is not the police, it is an independent charity, and they guarantee that nobody else will know you have provided the information.

"There may also be a reward available from them.

"For more information on providing information to Crimestoppers can call 0800 555 111.