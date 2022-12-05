Warwickshire Police are still trying to find this man who is accused of robbery

Kyle Gray is wanted for failing to appear at court to face a charge of robbery.
Talking today (Monday), Warwickshire Police renewed their appeal, saying: "We are confident there are people who know where he is.
"You can provide information to help us locate him and remain 100 per cent anonymous by making a report to Crimestoppers. Crimestoppers is not the police, it is an independent charity, and they guarantee that nobody else will know you have provided the information.
"There may also be a reward available from them.
"For more information on providing information to Crimestoppers can call 0800 555 111.
"Information can also be provided directly to the police. If you see Gray then call 999 immediately. If you have information that may help officers locate him the quickest way to report this is by going to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101."