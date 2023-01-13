Warwickshire Police arrest man after reports of him threatening people in the street with a knife

Police want to speak to witnesses

A man has been arrested after reports of him threatening people in the street with a knife in Nuneaton.

Police rushed to the scene after multiple calls of a man with a knife on Upper Abbey Street at around 5.30pm on Thursday (January 12).

The man was believed to be threatening members of the public in Meadow Street and the area surrounding Pool Bank rec.

Officers recovered the knife and arresting a 24-year-old man from Nuneaton in connection with the incident. He remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Owen Fell said: “Thankfully no one was injured as a result of this incident but I know this will cause the community great concern.

“The public can expect to see a heightened police presence to provide reassurance while our officers continue to conduct their enquiries.

“We quickly arrested a man, who remains in custody, and are not looking for any further suspects in connection with this incident.

“We know several people were in the area and there may be more members of the public who were approached or threatened by the suspect. If you were, or may have witnessed the incident, I would urge you to get in touch.

“Equally, we’re keen for anyone who was in the areas mentioned between 5.30pm and 6.20pm who has mobile phone or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to come forward. Any information you may have could really assist with our investigation.

"Any witnesses or anyone with footage is asked to report this to us via our website quoting incident number 290 of 12 January.