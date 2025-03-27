Warwickshire Police believe caravan fire on allotment may have been started deliberately

Warwickshire Police believe a caravan fire on an allotment may have been started deliberately.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Ansley Common allotments around 5.45pm on Monday evening (March 24) and were able to put out the fire quickly.

Police are now appealing for information.

Inspector Andi Gibbons said: “Thankfully the fire service was able to quickly put out the blaze and although no-one was injured, the consequences could have been much worse.

“I’d like to reassure you an investigation has begun, and we’ve carried out several enquiries as we seek to establish the cause of the fire. At this time, we’re remaining open-minded, but we believe it may have been started deliberately, so if you know something or saw someone, please tell us.

“Equally if you were in Ansley Common or the area around the allotments from 5pm onwards on Monday, I’d encourage you to please get in touch. Any information may help our ongoing investigation.”

"You can report your information on our website quoting incident number 304 of 24 March."