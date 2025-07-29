Warwickshire Police charge man with the rape of a 12-year-old girl

A 23-year-old man has been charged with the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Nuneaton.

Ahmad Mulakhil was arrested on Saturday (July 26) and charged on Sunday (July 27).

He appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday July 28) and has been remanded in custody. He will next appear at Warwick Crown Court on August 26.

Warwickshire Police said: "A number of enquiries are currently ongoing, and officers are appealing to anyone who was in the Cheveral Road area between 8.30pm and 9.45pm on Tuesday 22 July and may have seen anything of interest to please come forward.

"If anyone has any information, please call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 0418 of 22 July 2025. Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website."