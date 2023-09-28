Warwickshire Police chase suspect over fences in scene reminiscent of 'Hot Fuzz'

But luckily they were more Simon Pegg rather than Nick Frost!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warwickshire Police ended up chasing a suspect over fences in a scene reminiscent of the film 'Hot Fuzz'.

But as they stated on their Facebook page, their "fence-hopping technique is flawless" - unlike Nick Frost's character Police Constable Danny Butterman!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man they caught was suspected of exposing himself on a canal towpath near Avonbrook Close, Stratford.

A 37-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested and he remains in custody

Talking up the story, Warwickshire Police said: "We arrived there to find a man who matched the description, though for some reason he didn't seem to want to stop and chat.

"A short foot chase ensued and the gentleman hopped over a fence onto Avonbrook Close.

"Sadly, there was some damage done to the fence but not by us. We are pleased to report that our fence-hopping technique is flawless. (In Hot Fuzz terms, think Simon Pegg rather than Nick Frost.)

"The chase came to a swift end and the man was detained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"What we suspect to be Class A drugs, together with cash and a small rounders bat were found.