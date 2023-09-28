Warwickshire Police chase suspect over fences in scene reminiscent of 'Hot Fuzz'
Warwickshire Police ended up chasing a suspect over fences in a scene reminiscent of the film 'Hot Fuzz'.
But as they stated on their Facebook page, their "fence-hopping technique is flawless" - unlike Nick Frost's character Police Constable Danny Butterman!
The man they caught was suspected of exposing himself on a canal towpath near Avonbrook Close, Stratford.
Talking up the story, Warwickshire Police said: "We arrived there to find a man who matched the description, though for some reason he didn't seem to want to stop and chat.
"A short foot chase ensued and the gentleman hopped over a fence onto Avonbrook Close.
"Sadly, there was some damage done to the fence but not by us. We are pleased to report that our fence-hopping technique is flawless. (In Hot Fuzz terms, think Simon Pegg rather than Nick Frost.)
"The chase came to a swift end and the man was detained.
"What we suspect to be Class A drugs, together with cash and a small rounders bat were found.
"A 37-year-old man of no fixed abode was promptly arrested and he remains in custody at the time of writing this."