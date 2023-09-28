Register
BREAKING
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize

Warwickshire Police chase suspect over fences in scene reminiscent of 'Hot Fuzz'

But luckily they were more Simon Pegg rather than Nick Frost!
By Phil Hibble
Published 28th Sep 2023, 13:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Warwickshire Police ended up chasing a suspect over fences in a scene reminiscent of the film 'Hot Fuzz'.

But as they stated on their Facebook page, their "fence-hopping technique is flawless" - unlike Nick Frost's character Police Constable Danny Butterman!

The man they caught was suspected of exposing himself on a canal towpath near Avonbrook Close, Stratford.

Most Popular
A 37-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested and he remains in custodyA 37-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested and he remains in custody
A 37-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested and he remains in custody

Talking up the story, Warwickshire Police said: "We arrived there to find a man who matched the description, though for some reason he didn't seem to want to stop and chat.

"A short foot chase ensued and the gentleman hopped over a fence onto Avonbrook Close.

"Sadly, there was some damage done to the fence but not by us. We are pleased to report that our fence-hopping technique is flawless. (In Hot Fuzz terms, think Simon Pegg rather than Nick Frost.)

"The chase came to a swift end and the man was detained.

"What we suspect to be Class A drugs, together with cash and a small rounders bat were found.

"A 37-year-old man of no fixed abode was promptly arrested and he remains in custody at the time of writing this."