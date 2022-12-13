Warwickshire Police continues to target and arrest drink and drug drivers - including two from Leamington

Warwickshire Police are continuing to make drink and drug driving arrests across the county.

During the first three weeks of Op Limit, the NPCC anti drink and drug driving operation, Warwickshire Police arrested 62 people on suspicion of drink or drug related driving offences.

In just the last week, police have stopped 122 drivers and completed 107 breath tests, and five drug wipes, where there is a suspicion a driver may be under the influence of drugs such as cannabis or cocaine.

Sergeant Shaun Bridle said: “Ensuring the roads are as safe as possible for the vast majority of law abiding citizens is a priority for us.

Warwickshire Police continuing to target and arrest drink and drug drivers. Photo by Photo by Jon Hindmarch

"Drink and drug driving is not acceptable, and we will continue to stop and test as many drivers as possible over the festive period including all drivers that are involved in a collision.

"The public can also report suspected drink and drug drivers to us on 101. In an emergency please call 999. “

One of the recent arrests included a 49 year-old-man from Leamington, who was arrested at around 1.10pm on December 6 on suspicion of drink driving after a concerned member of the public called the police.

He was arrested at his home address and charged that evening and is due to to appear at Coventry Magistrates Court on January 9, 2023.

A 26-year-old man from Leamington was arrested at around 12.30am on December 12 in Heathcote Road in Leamington on suspicion of drug driving when officers stopped his car and he failed a roadside drug test.

He has since been released pending further tests.

Elsewhere in the county, a 39-year-old man from Rugby was arrested at around 3.35am on December 10 on the A4600 in Coventry on suspicion of drink driving, failing to stop, dangerous driving, obstructing a police officer and assault (GBH).

He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

On the same day (December 10), a 34-year-old man from Rugby was arrested at around 5.35am on suspicion of drink driving after his car hit a lamppost on the A45 Rugby towards Coventry.