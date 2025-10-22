Warwickshire Police detective due in court with 'inappropriate contact' charges

A Warwickshire Police detective has been charged with ‘inappropriate contact’ and is due to appear in court this week.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) had been investigating allegations against DC John Littlewood, which claimed he had inappropriate contact with women he met through the course of his duties.

Following the investigation, the 52-year-old, who works in Warwickshire Police’s Child Abuse, Trafficking and Exploitation team, now faces two counts of improper exercise of police powers and privileges by a constable, contrary to Section 26 of the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015, in relation to two women.

A spokesperson from the IOPC said: “Our investigation began following a referral from Warwickshire Police in December 2023.

"We completed our investigation in December 2024 and sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service which authorised the charges.”

DC Littlewood is now set to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Thursday October 23.