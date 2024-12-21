Warwickshire Police increasing patrols to target 'predatory behaviour'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwickshire Police has increased its night patrols in a bid to target ‘predatory behaviour’.

The force said it will be running plain clothed patrols to help keep people safe when they are out in pubs and clubs over Christmas.

This is part of Project Vigilant and involves officers on the lookout for predatory behaviour.

Warwickshire Police said these officers are specially trained to look out for the signs of people who might be about to commit a predatory offence.

Officers on patrol in Leamington on December 20. Photo by Warwickshire Police

They also work with the support of uniformed officers and CCTV operators.

Sergeant Martin Hewish from Warwickshire Police prevention hub said: “We’re expecting some of the busiest nights of the year for the night time economy over the next couple of weeks and unfortunately there will always be some people looking to take advantage of people who may have had a few drinks.

“We’re mainly looking out for people, predominantly men, who are looking to commit sexual offences against women.

“These patrols about preventing crimes before they happen and hopefully the knowledge that we are carrying out these patrols over Christmas will be enough to deter would-be offenders.

“This is all part of our ambition to tackle violence against women and create a safe environment for everyone to go out and enjoy themselves.”

If anyone is concerned about someone’s behaviour they should contact Warwickshire Police who said they will have “extra officers on duty and will be able to respond quickly”.

Officers are also encouraging people to be on the lookout for the signs of drink spiking.

This includes reporting concerns of people acting suspiciously around unattended drinks.

For more information go to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/police-forces/warwickshire-police/areas/warwickshire-police/campaigns/campaigns/2022/stay-safe-while-youre-out/drink-spiking/