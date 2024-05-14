Warwickshire Police investigating report of rape in Nuneaton
Police are investigating a report of a rape in Nuneaton.
A woman was approached in George Eliot Memorial Garden by an unknown man just after midnight this morning (Tuesday), who then forced her to perform a sex act on him.
A cordon will be in place while evidence is collected in the area.
Warwickshire Police said: "If you saw anything in the area or live in the area and have doorbell camera, dashcam, or CCTV footage, let us know citing Incident 4 of 14 May:
- Online at warwickshire.police.uk/report
- By phone on 101
- Anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111