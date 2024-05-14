Warwickshire Police investigating report of rape in Nuneaton

By The Newsroom
Published 14th May 2024, 11:51 BST
Updated 14th May 2024, 14:26 BST
Police are investigating a report of a rape in Nuneaton.

A woman was approached in George Eliot Memorial Garden by an unknown man just after midnight this morning (Tuesday), who then forced her to perform a sex act on him.

A cordon will be in place while evidence is collected in the area.

Warwickshire Police said: "If you saw anything in the area or live in the area and have doorbell camera, dashcam, or CCTV footage, let us know citing Incident 4 of 14 May: