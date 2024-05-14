Warwickshire Police investigating report of rape in Nuneaton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating a report of a rape in Nuneaton.

A woman was approached in George Eliot Memorial Garden by an unknown man just after midnight this morning (Tuesday), who then forced her to perform a sex act on him.

A cordon will be in place while evidence is collected in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire Police said: "If you saw anything in the area or live in the area and have doorbell camera, dashcam, or CCTV footage, let us know citing Incident 4 of 14 May: