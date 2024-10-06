Warwickshire Police launch appeal after man was assaulted and dropped in a layby
They believe the man was assaulted in a car before being dropped off in the layby on the A446 London Road (running parallel to the M6 Toll Road) near the junction with Holly Lane.
The victim then walked for 10-15 minutes over farmland before someone found him in Holly Lane, Wishaw and called an ambulance.
Detectives are also trying to locate the Toyota C-HR the pair were travelling in.
The car has a distinctive white emblem on the front and there is likely to be damage to the interior caused by the struggle.
Det Con Jon Shand from Warwickshire Police CID said: “We’ve been working hard to identify lines of enquiry to ensure the person responsible for this attack is located.
“At this stage we believe this was an isolated incident and the victim and suspect were known to each other. We don’t believe there is any ongoing threat to the wider public.
“We have spoken to a number of people as part of our enquiries and I would appeal for anyone with information to get in touch with us.
“We’re keen to speak to anyone with dash cam footage from the area at the time or who saw the victim while he was walking towards Holly Lane.
“We’re also keen to identify the car they were travelling in which is likely to show signs of a struggle.”
Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries can go to Tell us something you've seen or heard | Warwickshire Police or call 101.
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.