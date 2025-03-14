Warwickshire Police officer arrested and suspended from duty over allegations of inappropriate online behaviour

By News Reporter
Published 14th Mar 2025, 14:07 BST
A Warwickshire Police officer has been arrested and suspended from duty over allegations of inappropriate online behaviour.

The unnamed PC was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Warwickshire Police said: "We can confirm that an officer was arrested on Sunday March 9. They have been released under investigation and suspended whilst the investigation continues.

The added: "The decision to suspend follows strict guidelines and is a formal act, carried out by the Deputy Chief Constable, under national Police regulations and permits further investigation into an allegation or concern that an officer has not met the required standards of behaviour."

Warwickshire Police's HQ in Leamington.

Head of professional standards, Paul Thompson, said: “We expect the highest standards from all our officers, staff and volunteers and where there are concerns or allegations that these standards aren’t being met, we will take action.

“We are committed to being open and transparent around such processes and will share more information when appropriate.”

