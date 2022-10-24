Warwickshire Police officer based in Rugby taken off frontline duties after assault charge
PC Corey Smith charged with actual bodily harm
An officer from Warwickshire Police has been charged with causing actual bodily harm.
PC Corey Smith, who was a response officer based at Rugby Police Station at the time of the incident, is alleged to have assaulted a man after arresting him in Bourton-on-Dunsmore in May 2021.
He was due to appear at Warwick Crown Court today (Monday).
PC Smith has been taken off frontline duties pending the outcome of the trial and misconduct proceedings.