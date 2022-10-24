PC Corey Smith was a response officer based at Rugby Police Station at the time of the incident

An officer from Warwickshire Police has been charged with causing actual bodily harm.

PC Corey Smith, who was a response officer based at Rugby Police Station at the time of the incident, is alleged to have assaulted a man after arresting him in Bourton-on-Dunsmore in May 2021.

He was due to appear at Warwick Crown Court today (Monday).