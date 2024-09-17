Warwickshire Police officer demoted for inappropriate behaviour
Detective Superintendent Paul Thompson, head of the force professional standards department, said: “Even when not on duty officers are expected to uphold our standards of professional behaviour.
“The hearing, which was held on Monday September 9, found the officer breached standards of professional behaviour, specifically discreditable conduct.
“It was made clear during this hearing that colleagues had regarded the officer highly in the past. In behaving as he did, he demonstrated a failure of leadership.
"He has lost the trust of his colleagues and his actions negatively impact public confidence.
“Chairing the hearing, Debbie Tedds, Chief Constable, found that demotion was appropriate punishment given that the officer took full responsibility for his actions, and she felt he deserved the opportunity to earn back the trust of his colleagues.
“As with any case of misconduct we will use this incident as an opportunity to remind other members of our workforce of the standards we expect and the consequences if they don’t live up to these standards.”
The outcome is subject to an appeals process.
If anyone has any reason to believe a member of Warwickshire Police is guilty of misconduct in their position, there are multiple ways in which to report this.
A complaint can be made online at: warwickshire.police.uk/fo/feedback/complaints/complaints/
A crime can also be reported online at: warwickshire.police.uk/report
To contact the CrimeStoppers anonymous anti-corruption and abuse reporting service call 0800 085 0000 or go to: reportpoliceabuse.co.uk/