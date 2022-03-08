Warwickshire Police officer will appear in court over allegations of inappropriate contact with domestic abuse victim

A Warwickshire Police officer will appear in court over allegations of inappropriate contact with a domestic abuse victim.
PC Pervinder Mann, 53, will appear at Coventry Magistrates Court on March 11, charged with misconduct in public office and perverting the course of justice, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
A police spokesperson said: "Following a referral from Warwickshire Police in July 2020 we conducted a thorough and independent investigation into the officer’s alleged inappropriate contact with a domestic abuse victim during the course of his duties.
"After the end of the investigation in March 2021, we shared our report, along with supporting evidence, with the Crown Prosecution Service who decided to authorise charges of misconduct in public office and perverting the course of justice."