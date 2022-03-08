Warwickshire Police officer will appear in court over allegations of inappropriate contact with domestic abuse victim

PC Pervinder Mann, 53, will appear at Coventry Magistrates Court on March 11, charged with misconduct in public office and perverting the course of justice, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.

A Warwickshire Police officer will appear in court over allegations of inappropriate contact with a domestic abuse victim.

PC Pervinder Mann, 53, will appear at Coventry Magistrates Court on March 11, charged with misconduct in public office and perverting the course of justice, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

.

A police spokesperson said: "Following a referral from Warwickshire Police in July 2020 we conducted a thorough and independent investigation into the officer’s alleged inappropriate contact with a domestic abuse victim during the course of his duties.