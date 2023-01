He is wanted on recall to prison.

Warwickshire Police officers are asking residents not to approach this man and to call 999 if they see him.

Francis Olner (pictured) is wanted on recall to prison.

Olner, who is of a medium build and 5 feet 6 inches tall, has links with Nuneaton and Bedworth.

