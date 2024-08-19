Warwickshire Police officers investigating rape at house in Stratford release image of man they want to speak to
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers are investigating a rape at a house in Stratford on August 9.
There were a number of people at the house at the time, and officers are trying to identify anyone else who was there.
Warwickshire Police said: "We believe this person (pictured) was also at the house and might be able to help with our enquiries.
"He is described as having brown hair, big eyebrows, an upturned pointy nose, big bushy beard, and a moustache.
"If you can help us with our investigation, contact us citing crime reference 23/34107/24:
- Online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report
- By phone on 101
- Anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
"The investigating officer is DC 1660 Ramsay."