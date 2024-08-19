Warwickshire Police officers investigating rape at house in Stratford release image of man they want to speak to

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Aug 2024, 12:51 BST
Officers are investigating a rape at a house in Stratford on August 9.

There were a number of people at the house at the time, and officers are trying to identify anyone else who was there.

Warwickshire Police said: "We believe this person (pictured) was also at the house and might be able to help with our enquiries.

"He is described as having brown hair, big eyebrows, an upturned pointy nose, big bushy beard, and a moustache.

Police believe this person (pictured) was also at the house and might be able to help with their enquiries

"If you can help us with our investigation, contact us citing crime reference 23/34107/24:

"The investigating officer is DC 1660 Ramsay."