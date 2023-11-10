Warwickshire Police patrol unit says goodbye to the last of its fleet of BMWs in which officers patrolled county's roads for more than ten years
Warwickshire Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) has been using the BMW 530d Estates regularly since 2012.
A spokesman for Warwickshire OPU said: “They have been a great vehicle to drive very reliable and played their part in helping us police Warwickshire Roads and protecting our communities.”