Warwickshire Police patrol unit says goodbye to the last of its fleet of BMWs in which officers patrolled county's roads for more than ten years

Warwickshire Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) has been using the BMW 530d Estates regularly since 2012.
By The Newsroom
Published 10th Nov 2023, 22:45 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 22:45 GMT
Warwickshire Police’s Operational Patrol Unit has said goodbye to the last of its fleet of BMW 530d Estates in which its officers have been patrolling the county’s roads since for more than ten years.

The unit has used the cars regularly since 2012.

A spokesman for Warwickshire OPU said: “They have been a great vehicle to drive very reliable and played their part in helping us police Warwickshire Roads and protecting our communities.”