Warwickshire Police receive more reports of 'spoofing' calls, with people claiming to be a police officer

Warwickshire Police is receiving more reports of 'spoofing' calls, with people claiming to be a police officer.

The force has issued a warning message this afternoon (Thursday October 30) after an individual called a business in the Warwick area claiming to be a police officer.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “The call came from an 01926 number, and it's believed those behind this are 'spoofing' a Warwickshire landline number.”

This incident comes two weeks after police issues a warning about ‘spoofing’ calls linked to a Warwick District Council number where the person was also claiming to be a police officer

Officers are investigating but are urging residents to remember:

Officers will never ask residents to give sensitive information – like logins and passwords – over the phone.

If anyone is in any doubt at all as to the legitimacy of the caller – hang up immediately and call the force directly on 101. Any genuine police officer will have no issue with someone doing this.

Warwickshire Police is also urging anyone who knows someone vulnerable to let them know about the scam calls.

If anyone who receives a ‘spoofing’ call should hang up and 101 to report it.