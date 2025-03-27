Warwickshire Police release CCTV images after petrol station worker 'threatened with knife’

Warwickshire Police have released CCTV images after a petrol station worker was threatened with what is believed to be a knife.

The attack happened more than a month ago but officers are now releasing the images to help their investigation.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Erin Kelly, said: “This was an understandably frightening experience for the victim, and a number of enquiries are now taking place to identify and locate the suspect.

“We appreciate the CCTV images are not of perfect quality, but if anyone does recognise the individual pictured or has any information which could help with our investigation, please get in touch.”

The incident took place at around 3.50pm at a petrol station on the M42 Junction 10 Tamworth Services.

A man in his 40s was threatened with an item believed to be a knife, but was not injured.

It’s believed the suspect may have links to Staffordshire.

Any information can be given by calling 101, quoting incident 224 of 16 February 2025.