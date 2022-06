Police have released this image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an ongoing investigation into an indecent exposure.

Warwickshire Police said: "At around 3.50pm on Saturday May 14, an indecent exposure was reported to have taken place in Lapworth.

"Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as he may have information which could assist with enquiries.