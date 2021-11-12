Warwickshire Police seize firearm during armed arrest

Warwickshire Police seized a firearm during an armed arrest on the motorway.
Armed officers stopped a BMW car on the M40 in the early hours of yesterday morning (Thursday).
During the vehicle stop officers learned the driver was wanted for firearms offences, serious assault and drugs.
After the stop a black firearm was found inside the glove box.
Police arrested both occupants of the vehicle.
In a separate incident a few hours later, Warwickshire Police and West Midlands Police used a stinger to stop a stolen Range Rover.
A police spokesperson said: "The Range Rover was stolen from London and offenders had stuck on false plates. However they didn't bank on the tracker which was still live."
The vehicle has been returned to its owner and the man in the vehicle is in custody.