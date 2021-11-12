Warwickshire Police seize firearm during armed arrest

Warwickshire Police seized a firearm during an armed arrest on the motorway.

Armed officers stopped a BMW car on the M40 in the early hours of yesterday morning (Thursday).

During the vehicle stop officers learned the driver was wanted for firearms offences, serious assault and drugs.

A black firearm was found inside the glove box.

Police arrested both occupants of the vehicle.

In a separate incident a few hours later, Warwickshire Police and West Midlands Police used a stinger to stop a stolen Range Rover.

A police spokesperson said: "The Range Rover was stolen from London and offenders had stuck on false plates. However they didn't bank on the tracker which was still live."