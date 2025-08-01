Warwickshire Police sergeant arrested on suspicion of rape
An investigation started on Sunday July 20 after the incident was reported.
The officer – a Sergeant – has been released on bail with conditions while enquiries continue.
Warwickshire Police said he has been moved to a non-public facing role.
A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “As a force, we expect the highest standards from all our officers, staff and volunteers and where there are concerns or allegations these aren’t being met, our Professional Standards Department will investigate thoroughly.
“We are committed to being open and transparent around such processes and will share more information when appropriate.”