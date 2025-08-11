Warwickshire Police sergeant arrested on suspicion of rape has been suspended

An officer with Warwickshire Police who was arrested on suspicion of rape last month has now been suspended.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation was started by Warwickshire Police on Sunday July 20 after the incident was reported.

The officer – who is a sergeant with the force – was arrested on Tuesday July 22 on suspicion of rape .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were then released on bail with appropriate conditions while enquiries continue.

An officer with Warwickshire Police who was arrested on suspicion of rape last month has now been suspended.

Warwickshire Police announced on Monday August 11 that the sergeant has now been suspended.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “The suspension status of any officer under investigation remains under continuous review and the sergeant has now been suspended.

“As a force, we expect the highest standards from all our officers, staff and volunteers and where there are concerns or allegations these aren’t being met, our Professional Standards Department will investigate thoroughly.

“We are committed to being open and transparent around such processes and will share more information when appropriate.”