Warwickshire Police uncover cannabis farm worth £1.2million - four people arrested

The large-scale drug farm was operating out of a warehouse unit in north Warwickshire

Four arrests have been made following a raid on a large-scale cannabis farm operating out of a warehouse unit in north Warwickshire yesterday afternoon (August 31).

Just over 1,500 plants in total were being grown at the location in Bayton Road, Exhall - with an estimated street value of £890,000.

An additional estimated £346,000 worth of cropped product was also found, bringing the total value of cannabis at the unit to just over £1.2 million.

In addition, several weapons were found around the unit.

Following the raid, a 31-year-old man, a 22-year-old man, and a 27-year-old man of no fixed abode and a 25-year-old man from Coventry were arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis.

Sergeant Ryan Price of Nuneaton and Bedworth SNT said “This is clearly a sophisticated setup from a wider organised crime gang, whose operations we will continue to disrupt and take positive actions against.

“Targeting factories like this hits the gangs where it hurts them the most – their pockets.