Warwickshire Police uncover cannabis farm worth £1.2million - four people arrested
Four arrests have been made following a raid on a large-scale cannabis farm operating out of a warehouse unit in north Warwickshire yesterday afternoon (August 31).
Just over 1,500 plants in total were being grown at the location in Bayton Road, Exhall - with an estimated street value of £890,000.
Advertisement
Advertisement
An additional estimated £346,000 worth of cropped product was also found, bringing the total value of cannabis at the unit to just over £1.2 million.
In addition, several weapons were found around the unit.
Following the raid, a 31-year-old man, a 22-year-old man, and a 27-year-old man of no fixed abode and a 25-year-old man from Coventry were arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis.
Sergeant Ryan Price of Nuneaton and Bedworth SNT said “This is clearly a sophisticated setup from a wider organised crime gang, whose operations we will continue to disrupt and take positive actions against.
“Targeting factories like this hits the gangs where it hurts them the most – their pockets.
“This has been an excellent result for us, and we would like to thank the members of the community who provided the vital intel used in finding this location.”