Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact police on 101

Warwickshire Police want to speak to this man in connection with the production of cannabis in Napton.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We're keen to speak with him as we believe he may be able to help us as part of an ongoing investigation into the production of cannabis in Napton.

"It's thought he may have information that could help."

