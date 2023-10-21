Warwickshire Police warn of telephone scam in which caller is impersonating an officer

Residents are being advised to hang up and not to give out personal or bank details over the phone.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warwickshire Police have received reports today (Saturday October 21) from residents being called my someone impersonating a police officer and warning them they've been involved in a scam.

Then then offer to put them through to Warwickshire Police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police.

The police have said: “This is a scam so if you receive a call like this, please hang up and don't give out personal or bank details over the phone.