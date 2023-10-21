Warwickshire Police warn of telephone scam in which caller is impersonating an officer
Residents are being advised to hang up and not to give out personal or bank details over the phone.
Warwickshire Police have received reports today (Saturday October 21) from residents being called my someone impersonating a police officer and warning them they've been involved in a scam.
Then then offer to put them through to Warwickshire Police.
The police have said: “This is a scam so if you receive a call like this, please hang up and don't give out personal or bank details over the phone.
"If you receive a call that you think might be a scam, report this to us via our website https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ and to Action Fraud: https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/