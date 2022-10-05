Warwickshire Police welcome announcement that police will attend all home burglaries

Deputy Chief Constable Alex Franklin-Smith has welcomed today’s announcement that police will attend all home burglaries across England and Wales.

The decision to do this was agreed at a meeting of chief constables from across the country last week.

Deputy Chief Constable Alex Franklin-Smith of Warwickshire Police, who is also the national policing lead for burglary, said: “Burglaries across the country are at an all-time low, down 51 per cent in the past decade. This is largely due to our proactive approach to targeting repeat offenders and continued investment in preventative work with our many partners.

“Warwickshire Police has had this policy in place for some time, and we are committed to doing everything we can to bring more offenders to justice and improve the confidence of burglary victims.

DCC Franklin-Smith believes the targets are attainable, added: “We believe the public will welcome this news and we are confident this commitment is achievable as the workforce grows with additional investment in police officer numbers.

Advertisement

“Burglary can be a traumatic and invasive crime that leaves victims feeling unsafe and violated; it is important our communities know we are there for them.

“We know that a significant number of burglaries in the county can be attributed to a small number of repeat offenders and organised crime groups and we will continue to pursue these offenders tirelessly”.