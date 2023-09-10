Warwickshire policeman gives stark warning to 'shorts and t-shirt wearing' motorcyclists during heatwave

The warning comes after the officer, who was attending an incident in Stratford, saw many motorcyclists not wearing full safety gear.

A policeman in Warwickshire has given a stark warning to 'shorts and t-shirt wearing' motorcyclists out and about during the heatwave.

The message was posted on the Warwickshire Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) Facebook page this morning (Sunday September 10).

In the message the officer said: “Yesterday I spent a couple of hours directing traffic at an incident in Stratford. I was hot. Very hot.

"It was 30 degrees but I was wearing kit that could potentially save me from harm. I didn't really want to be wearing a jacket, but I was.

“While I was out there, the amount of people that I saw riding motorcycles in shorts and t-shirts was staggering.

"Ok, I know, you only need a helmet on by law. But think of it this way - would you take a running jump and throw yourself on the floor while wearing only shorts? Probably not, it would hurt.

“Now think of doing that at 70 miles an hour. The injuries that would cause are horrific. I know, I've seen them.