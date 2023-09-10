Warwickshire policeman gives stark warning to 'shorts and t-shirt wearing' motorcyclists during heatwave
and live on Freeview channel 276
A policeman in Warwickshire has given a stark warning to 'shorts and t-shirt wearing' motorcyclists out and about during the heatwave.
The warning comes after the officer, who was attending an incident in Stratford, saw many motorcyclists not wearing full safety gear.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The message was posted on the Warwickshire Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) Facebook page this morning (Sunday September 10).
In the message the officer said: “Yesterday I spent a couple of hours directing traffic at an incident in Stratford. I was hot. Very hot.
"It was 30 degrees but I was wearing kit that could potentially save me from harm. I didn't really want to be wearing a jacket, but I was.
“While I was out there, the amount of people that I saw riding motorcycles in shorts and t-shirts was staggering.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Ok, I know, you only need a helmet on by law. But think of it this way - would you take a running jump and throw yourself on the floor while wearing only shorts? Probably not, it would hurt.
“Now think of doing that at 70 miles an hour. The injuries that would cause are horrific. I know, I've seen them.
“It might seem like a good idea to dress for the weather on a bike, but please don't. It's just not worth the risk. 99 per cent of the time you'll get away with it. You'll regret that one per cent.”