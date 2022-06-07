Warwickshire residents asked - what do you think of the 101 and 999 police service?

File image.

The Police Contact Survey, which runs until midnight on Sunday, June 26, seeks to test residents’ understanding of emergency and non-emergency reporting systems, as well as newly-emerging ways of contacting the police, like web chat, online forms and messaging over social media.

The survey, run by the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, will help inform police forces, the Home Office and local commissioners on any challenges around reporting to the police and assist in forming plans for the future.

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe said: “We have recently seen the opening of our new Operational Control Room at Stuart Ross House in Warwick, which has been equipped with the latest technology.

"The control room staff do an amazing job in a very pressurised environment and that is why I have invested significant resources to help improve the response that the public receives when they call 101, dial 999 or report crime online.

“Nevertheless reporting to 101 and 999 remains a challenging area of business for police forces.

"The needs of those making contact must be understood and forces must prioritise those most in need, meaning contact about routine items is sometimes not responded to as quickly as people would like.

“In addition, new technology presents significant opportunities to speed up responses and open lines of communication with people who might not be comfortable using traditional methods.