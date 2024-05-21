Warwickshire sex offender jailed after police find more indecent images of children during surprise visit to his house
and live on Freeview channel 276
Christopher Wood, 23, of Alcester, was jailed for 16 months at Warwick Crown Court last week, after pleading guilty to two counts of possessing indecent images of children and one count of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).
Wood was given a five-year SHPO when he was convicted of downloading indecent images of children in April 2021. As part of this SHPO he was required to make electronic devices capable of accessing the internet available to a police officer upon request.
When officers from the Warwickshire Police Sex Offender Management Unit (SOMU) made an unannounced visit to Wood’s house in November last year they found what they believed to be indecent images of children.
They also found evidence that Wood had deleted things from his phone in breach of his SHPO.
Wood was arrested and his phone was sent away for further analysis. This analysis discovered 20 indecent images of children, 11 of them category A, the most serious kind.
Detective Constable Matt Collins from the SOMU said: “We welcome the sentence handed down to Wood and hope it demonstrates how police and the courts are acting to enforce court orders put in place to protect the public.
“We work hard to monitor people subject to Sexual Harm Prevention Orders and those who breach the strict conditions imposed on them should be left in no doubt they will be caught and brought to justice.”