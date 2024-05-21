Warwickshire sex offender jailed after police find more indecent images of children during surprise visit to his house

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A registered sex offender has been jailed after police found more indecent images of children on his devices during a surprise visit to his house.

Christopher Wood, 23, of Alcester, was jailed for 16 months at Warwick Crown Court last week, after pleading guilty to two counts of possessing indecent images of children and one count of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Wood was given a five-year SHPO when he was convicted of downloading indecent images of children in April 2021. As part of this SHPO he was required to make electronic devices capable of accessing the internet available to a police officer upon request.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When officers from the Warwickshire Police Sex Offender Management Unit (SOMU) made an unannounced visit to Wood’s house in November last year they found what they believed to be indecent images of children.

Christopher Wood

They also found evidence that Wood had deleted things from his phone in breach of his SHPO.

Wood was arrested and his phone was sent away for further analysis. This analysis discovered 20 indecent images of children, 11 of them category A, the most serious kind.

Detective Constable Matt Collins from the SOMU said: “We welcome the sentence handed down to Wood and hope it demonstrates how police and the courts are acting to enforce court orders put in place to protect the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad