Warwickshire volunteers sought to check on welfare of people in custody

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe has launched a new drive to find volunteers who are passionate about safeguarding the rights and welfare of people when they come into contact with the police.

By Rugby Advertiser
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 11:38 am
He has opened recruitment for people who want to become either Independent Custody Visitors (ICVs) or Appropriate Adults.

Working in pairs, the ICVs make unannounced visits to police stations to check on the welfare of people detained in custody.

Appropriate Adults, meanwhile, are members of the public who volunteer to support vulnerable people who are suspected of a criminal offence, to safeguard their interests, rights, entitlements and welfare.

They accompany people with mental ill-health, learning difficulties and autism during police interviews, to ensure they can fully understand the criminal justice process.

Learn more at www.warwickshire-pcc.gov.uk and click the link on the home page.