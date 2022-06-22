Warwickshire volunteers sought to check on welfare of people in custody

Latest news.

He has opened recruitment for people who want to become either Independent Custody Visitors (ICVs) or Appropriate Adults.

Working in pairs, the ICVs make unannounced visits to police stations to check on the welfare of people detained in custody.

Appropriate Adults, meanwhile, are members of the public who volunteer to support vulnerable people who are suspected of a criminal offence, to safeguard their interests, rights, entitlements and welfare.

They accompany people with mental ill-health, learning difficulties and autism during police interviews, to ensure they can fully understand the criminal justice process.