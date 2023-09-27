Warwickshire woman arrested after Border Force intercept parcel containing 'magic mushrooms'

The parcel was sent to her address so police arrested her at her home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman from Bedworth has been arrested after Border Force intercepted almost 2kg of illegal class A mushrooms – commonly known as magic mushrooms - coming into the country.

The mushrooms were intercepted last week and officers from the Warwickshire Police Patrol Investigation Team went out to arrest the suspected recipient of the parcel yesterday (Monday September 25) evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 45-year-old woman from Bedworth was arrested on suspicion of importing a controlled drug. She has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A woman from Bedworth has been arrested after Border Force intercepted almost 2kg of illegal class A mushrooms – commonly known as magic mushrooms - coming into the country.

PC Dawid Lach said: “Magic mushrooms are illegal and if you import them, you potentially face the same sanctions as people importing other types of drugs. There’s no excuses.