Warwickshire woman arrested after Border Force intercept parcel containing 'magic mushrooms'
A woman from Bedworth has been arrested after Border Force intercepted almost 2kg of illegal class A mushrooms – commonly known as magic mushrooms - coming into the country.
The mushrooms were intercepted last week and officers from the Warwickshire Police Patrol Investigation Team went out to arrest the suspected recipient of the parcel yesterday (Monday September 25) evening.
The 45-year-old woman from Bedworth was arrested on suspicion of importing a controlled drug. She has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
PC Dawid Lach said: “Magic mushrooms are illegal and if you import them, you potentially face the same sanctions as people importing other types of drugs. There’s no excuses.
“This case should act as a warning to others looking to import them that there are people looking out for them and police will take action.”