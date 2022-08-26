Warwickshire woman praised for her courage after speaking out against her stalker

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Warwickshire woman has been praised for her courage after speaking out against her stalker.

Christopher Todd, of Kebull Green, Coventry, has been jailed for 40 months after stalking his victim while she was living in the West Midlands area between December 2021 and May 2022 - and then again when she moved to Warwickshire.

In June, the victim reported the incidents to police and an investigation began.

Todd was later arrested and charged with stalking involving serious alarm/distress and using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance.

And at Warwick Crown Court on Thursday (August 25) he admitted both charges. In addition to being jailed for 40 months, he was given a driving ban and an indefinite restraining order.

Investigating officer, PC Chloe Barrowman said: “Stalking is a horrendous crime, which leaves people feeling scared, distressed and threatened.

“It is clear that Christopher Todd is a manipulative and controlling individual, who preyed on his victim and will now justly face the consequences of his appalling acts of abuse.

“I would like to take this opportunity to praise the victim for her courage and bravery in reporting the circumstances to police. I know this was not easy for her.

"I hope his sentencing provides her with some form of closure and goes some way to giving other victims of abuse the courage to speak out.

“Domestic abuse and all forms of violence against women will not be tolerated, it has no place in our society and remains a priority for Warwickshire Police.

"If you have been the victim of abuse or are concerned you may be a victim of stalking, we want you to know that you are not alone.

"We would encourage you to contact police by reporting it online or always calling 999 in an emergency where there is a threat to life.

“You can also seek advice from one of our partner agencies such as Refuge. Together, we can support you through those next steps.”