Watch: Drink driver puts lives at risk as he dangerously overtakes cars during high speed chase near Lutterworth

This drink driver put lives at risk by dangerously overtaking cars during a high speed chase near Lutterworth

A drink-driver from Lutterworth has been jailed after he drove twice the speed limit, and on the wrong side of the road, in a high-speed police chase.

Police found Jason Mongan was also more than twice over the drink-driving limit when he finally came to stop in an Ullesthorpe car park in January this year.

The 30-year-old of Mere Road, Bitteswell, was sentenced to 12 months after pleading guilty to failing to stop, dangerous driving and driving a vehicle when alcohol level was above the limit.

Mongan drove excessively at high-speed, after police indicated for him to stop, including driving at 80mph in a 40-mph speed limit area.

The vehicle was tracked by the National Police Air Service as the driver continued ignoring the officers in pursuit, overtaking on solid white lines approaching oncoming traffic, drove on the wrong side of the road and drove through a red light.

A roadside breath test was carried out and Mongan blew 72 – more than twice over the legal limit.

As well as his jail sentence, Mongan is also disqualified from driving for 30 months and ordered to carry out an extended re-test.

PC Stephen Bates, the pursing officer, said: “Mongan’s actions that day could have resulted in serious injury, or even a fatality. The fact that no other road user, or Mongan himself, was injured that afternoon was very fortunate.

“Thankfully his driving was captured on dash camera and the NPAS camera, which provided crucial evidence in court, and I am relieved that he has accepted responsibility for his actions that day.”