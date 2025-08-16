WATCH: High speed pursuit along the M1 and M69 saw BMW driver reach speeds in excess of 155mph

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 16th Aug 2025, 15:43 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2025, 15:44 BST
A dangerous driver reached speeds in excess of 155mph on Warwickshire motorways.

The Operational Patrol Unit OPU Warwickshire team arrested Patrick Connors, 45, for failing to stop following a high speed pursuit along the M1 and M69.

Driving a BMW 5 Series, Connors ran a red light, brake checked one of the police cars and attempted to ram a police vehicle during the pursuit.

When he finally stopped, he was arrested after a failed attempt to escape on foot across the live carriageway.

Police stopped the driver crossing over the motorway barrier.

Connors, of Queensferry in Wales, was wanted for failing to appear in court in 2024 for fraud offences in Wrexham, North Wales, and gave false details to officers when arrested, having previously used up to 17 aliases.

He was also driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Having been charged and remanded in custody from February 21, he was sentenced this week at Mold Crown Court to three years in prison and a 60-month disqualification from driving.

Watch the footage: https://www.facebook.com/warwickshirepolice/videos/1061754385733728?locale=en_GB

