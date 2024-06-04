WATCH: Video captures the moment burglar breaks into a house on his own street
Leon Tyler climbed through a window and stole £4,000 worth of tools from the property in Gun Hill, Nuneaton, which was being renovated at the time.
But the break-in was caught on CCTV - and officers recognised him from the footage.
Tyler, 32, of Ryder Row, admitted to a burglary at a house on his road on April 3, 2024.
He was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court last week to 874 days in jail.
Warwickshire Police said: "He was arrested on April 18 after an officer spotted him riding a bike near his home.
"He was wearing the same grey hoodie and black cargo trousers from the CCTV footage. When officers searched his house, they found trainers matching those he wore in the CCTV footage.
"In interview Tyler admitted the offence saying he sold the stolen items for £300 to fund his alcohol addiction."
Detective Constable Abbie Harlock from Warwickshire Police Serious Organised and Acquisitive Crime Team said: “We know the significant impact burglary has on people. I hope this sentence provides reassurance that we are working to bring offenders to justice and the courts take these types of offences seriously.”