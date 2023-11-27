27 drivers were detected using a handheld mobile phone while driving at speeds of up to 70mph. This included the driver of a tanker who was observed watching moving footage on his screen.

Officers detected a total of 107 offences during the latest Operation Tramline on the M40 and M42 in Warwickshire earlier in November

During the operation between November 6 and 9, officers used a National Highways owned supercab to patrol the motorways to observe driver behaviours in all vehicles.

The elevated position provided by the HGV, helped officers identify and deal with 107 offences including a total of 80 drivers committing one of the four biggest dangers whilst driving, called the ‘Fatal 4’ for that very reason.

This was captured by officers on video and due to the increased responsibility that driving a tanker brings, he has been referred to the West Midlands Traffic Commissioner.

31 drivers (or their passengers) were not wearing seatbelts despite this being such a simple and easy thing to do that could potentially save your life in a collision.

Officers detected a total of 107 offences during the latest Operation Tramline on the M40 and M42 in Warwickshire. During the operation between November 6 and 9, officers used a National Highways owned supercab to patrol the motorways to observe driver behaviours in all vehicles.

21 drivers were caught speeding including one driver at 97mph on the M40.

A 57 year old man from Henley-in-Arden was arrested on suspicion of drink driving just after 9am on 6 November between junctions 3 and 2 of the M42 and was later charged to appear before Warwickshire Magistrates on December 15.

Officers also dealt with seven drivers for not being in proper control of their vehicle, two for driving without due care and attention, four for driving with no insurance and four vehicles were seized.

The vehicles were also scrutinised and two drivers received Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) for construction and use and three drivers received TORs for insecure loads.

Once a suspected offence was identified, the vehicle was intercepted by officers and stopped or brought into a check site.

Once a suspected offence was identified, the vehicle was intercepted by officers and stopped or brought into a check site.

Out of a total of 95 drivers (35 HGV, 10 LGV and 50 car drivers) who were dealt with by officers, 42 were issued with Traffic Offence Reports and one driver received a Graduated Fixed Penalty. The remaining 50 received words of advice.

Speaking after the operation Sergeant Scott Good said “During the operation it was encouraging to see so many drivers, particularly the HGV drivers, using our motorways safely, driving at the speed limit, wearing seatbelts and not using a handheld phones.

"These are big vehicles that can cause significant harm to other road users if they are involved in a collision.

“We were also pleased to see so many responsible drivers keeping their full attention on the road at all times.

“Our officers would much rather spend their time educating drivers to help change their behaviour in operations like these, than being called to a collision when it is too late.