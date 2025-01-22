'We have identified three potential suspects': Rape investigation continues after girl attacked in Nuneaton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have identified three potential suspects after a teenage girl was raped in Nuneaton.

The attack occurred in the toilets at Nuneaton Train Station at around 5.50pm on Sunday (January 19).

Detective Inspector Owen Fell, from Warwickshire Police, said: “We have identified three potential suspects. We believe they were in The Felix Holt Weatherspoon’s pub in Stratford Street, Nuneaton between 5pm-5.30pm.

“Members of staff at the pub went into the male toilets to ask them to leave and we’re keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this or anything suspicious in the male toilets around this time.”

Nuneaton Train Station. Picture: Google.

He said everything is being done to make progress with investigations.

“I’d like to reassure the wider community that over the past few days we have made progress in our investigations,” he added.

"This is a significant inquiry with detectives checking CCTV from across the town centre for the whole of Sunday afternoon.

“I’d also like to respond to concerns on social media that we have not released a description of the suspects. There are often operational reasons we don’t release this information. We quite often want to follow up other enquiries before releasing descriptions.

“I would like to reassure the public that if there comes a point you can help with our investigation, we will release further information.

“I know this incident has caused a lot of concern in the local community and we have had patrols in the area around the station to provide reassurance. I’d encourage anyone with concerns to speak to one of our officers.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped with our enquiries so far. We continue to ask for anyone with information that could help with our enquiries to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information that could help detectives with their investigation can go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101. Quote incident 236 of 19 January 2025.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.