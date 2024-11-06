Well, he asked for it! Biker with cheeky number plate caught by Warwickshire Police after setting them a challenge they couldn't refuse!

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Nov 2024, 12:30 BST
Well, he asked for it! A biker with a cheeky number plate has been caught by Warwickshire Police after setting them a challenge they couldn't refuse!

Officers spotted this electric bike (pictured) on Banbury Road, Stratford, with the number plate 'ANPR THIS' (ANPR stands for Automatic Number Plate Recognition, a device used by police to detect illegal vehicles).

Warwickshire Police said: "The rider made off from us at speed but unfortunately for him his battery ran out and he came to a stop.

"The rider abandoned the expensive bike and ran off across fields. We caught the rider shortly afterwards. The rider was reported for numerous traffic offences and the bike seized."

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice