Well, he asked for it! A biker with a cheeky number plate has been caught by Warwickshire Police after setting them a challenge they couldn't refuse!

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers spotted this electric bike (pictured) on Banbury Road, Stratford, with the number plate 'ANPR THIS' (ANPR stands for Automatic Number Plate Recognition, a device used by police to detect illegal vehicles).

Warwickshire Police said: "The rider made off from us at speed but unfortunately for him his battery ran out and he came to a stop.

"The rider abandoned the expensive bike and ran off across fields. We caught the rider shortly afterwards. The rider was reported for numerous traffic offences and the bike seized."