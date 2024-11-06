Well, he asked for it! Biker with cheeky number plate caught by Warwickshire Police after setting them a challenge they couldn't refuse!
Officers spotted this electric bike (pictured) on Banbury Road, Stratford, with the number plate 'ANPR THIS' (ANPR stands for Automatic Number Plate Recognition, a device used by police to detect illegal vehicles).
Warwickshire Police said: "The rider made off from us at speed but unfortunately for him his battery ran out and he came to a stop.
"The rider abandoned the expensive bike and ran off across fields. We caught the rider shortly afterwards. The rider was reported for numerous traffic offences and the bike seized."