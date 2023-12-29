Wellesbourne hit-and-run victim died from his injuries on Christmas Day - appeal for key witness to come forward

Twenty-year-old Daniel Livingstone was hit by a car outside a pub and carried 450 metres on the bonnet on December 14. Police are now appealing for driver of another car, who witnessed it, to come forward.

A man who was struck by a car in a hit-and-run outside a pub in Wellesbourne died on Christmas Day from his injuries.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward - especially another driver who police believe witnessed the crash.

As we previously reported, a man from Leamington has been arrested after the incident, which happened at 9.30pm on December 14. Twenty-year-old Daniel Livingstone, of Wellesbourne, was struck by a white Volkswagen Golf and sadly passed away from his injuries in hospital on Monday December 25. His family is being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer at this time.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "We are looking to talk to the driver of a grey Peugeot 2008 (post-2021 model), who we have reason to believe may have witnessed the collision or the events immediately preceding it.

"If you are this driver, or if you know who this might be, please contact us as soon as possible citing Incident 319 of 14 December:

Online at warwickshire.police.uk/report

By phone on 101

Anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Talking about the incident, they added: "At 9.30pm on the December 14, a white VW Golf was allegedly overtaking another vehicle (now thought to be a grey Peugeot 2008) on Bridge Street.

"The Golf then reportedly collided with Daniel and carried him 450 metres on the bonnet before he is believed to have fallen off near a shop down the road.

"Neither car stopped at the scene."

Following inquiries, a 34-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on Friday December 15 at around 4.30pm.

Two individuals who allegedly misled investigating police officers (a 60-year-old woman from Leamington and a 37-year-old man from Warwick) have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The 60-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer.