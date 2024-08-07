Whitnash driver who went to bed after causing serious injuries to a pedestrian now sentenced
18-year-old Ross Vazquez from Brunel Close, Whitnash, has been sentenced to 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 150 hours supervised unpaid work and an 18 month driving ban after appearing at Coventry Magistrates Court on July 31 charged with causing serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving.
He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £154 victim surcharge.
On sentencing, his guilty plea was taken into consideration by the Judge.
Vazquez was arrested following a crash at 1.20am on October 29 2023, which happened as he was driving a Nissan Pixo along Church Street in Leamington when he hit a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries including a leg fracture and an open elbow wound.
Warwickshire Police said that although Vazquez initially stopped, he didn’t check on the pedestrian and returned home.
Speaking after the sentence, PC Sam Bates said “Ross Vazquez acted in a totally irresponsible way.
"Upon leaving the scene he couldn’t have known how badly injured the pedestrian was. He failed to wait for emergency services to arrive and went home to bed instead.
“Our investigation later concluded that he was over the drink drive limit at the time of the collision and this was an aggravating factor to the offence.
"Vazquez must now complete 150 hours supervised unpaid work and if he fails to comply with the requirements of his supervision period, he will face some time in prison.
"He has also been denied the use of a vehicle for 18 months. We hope the sentence brings some closure to the injured man. “