Whitnash driver who went to bed after causing serious injuries to a pedestrian now sentenced

A driver from Whitnash who went to bed after causing serious injuries to a pedestrian has been sentenced.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

18-year-old Ross Vazquez from Brunel Close, Whitnash, has been sentenced to 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 150 hours supervised unpaid work and an 18 month driving ban after appearing at Coventry Magistrates Court on July 31 charged with causing serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £154 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On sentencing, his guilty plea was taken into consideration by the Judge.

Ross Vazquez drove home in his car following the collision with the pedestrian. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

Vazquez was arrested following a crash at 1.20am on October 29 2023, which happened as he was driving a Nissan Pixo along Church Street in Leamington when he hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries including a leg fracture and an open elbow wound.

Warwickshire Police said that although Vazquez initially stopped, he didn’t check on the pedestrian and returned home.

Speaking after the sentence, PC Sam Bates said “Ross Vazquez acted in a totally irresponsible way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Upon leaving the scene he couldn’t have known how badly injured the pedestrian was. He failed to wait for emergency services to arrive and went home to bed instead.

“Our investigation later concluded that he was over the drink drive limit at the time of the collision and this was an aggravating factor to the offence.

"Vazquez must now complete 150 hours supervised unpaid work and if he fails to comply with the requirements of his supervision period, he will face some time in prison.

"He has also been denied the use of a vehicle for 18 months. We hope the sentence brings some closure to the injured man. “