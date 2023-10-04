Register
Whitnash house with suspected links to county lines drug dealing is sealed off by police

Courts have granted a closure order on the property
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Oct 2023, 16:41 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 16:41 BST
A house in Whitnash that police suspect is linked to county lines drug dealing has been sealed off.

PC Martin from the Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team secured a three-month closure order from court today (Wednesday) for the property in Franklin Road.

The order prohibits anyone from entering the property during the closure period, and can be granted by magistrates where criminal or anti social behaviour is having an effect on the public. Anyone in breach of the order can be arrested and imprisoned for up to 52 weeks.

Police said that they had a substantial amount of intelligence linking the address to county lines drug dealing.

PC Martin said: “I am pleased that the magistrates agreed that a closure order was necessary, and am happy that the local residents will get some respite from the behaviour that has been associated with this address for some time now."

This is a good day for the residents of Whitnash."

"If you suspect an address is being used in relation to county lines drug dealing I would encourage people to report it on 999 in an emergency, 101, online or anonymously via CrimeStoppers.”