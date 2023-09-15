Whitnash man accused of stealing almost £1,000 worth of alcohol - as well as spitting at custody officer
A Whitnash man has been charged with 15 separate shoplifting offences, which amounted to a haul of almost £1,000 worth of alcohol.
Paul Mott, aged 28, of Franklin Road, Whitnash was arrested yesterday (Thursday September 14) and is due to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Friday September 15).
The dates of the various alleged shoplifting offences range from July to September this year.
During one of the incidents, he is alleged to have pushed a man into a table and has subsequently been charged with assault.
He was also charged with assaulting an emergency worker after it is alleged he spat at a custody officer.
