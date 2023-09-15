Register
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Whitnash man accused of stealing almost £1,000 worth of alcohol - as well as spitting at custody officer

He was set to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Sep 2023, 15:53 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 15:53 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Whitnash man has been charged with 15 separate shoplifting offences, which amounted to a haul of almost £1,000 worth of alcohol.

Paul Mott, aged 28, of Franklin Road, Whitnash was arrested yesterday (Thursday September 14) and is due to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Friday September 15).

The dates of the various alleged shoplifting offences range from July to September this year.

Most Popular
Serial shoplifter from Whitnash has been charged with assault and stealing nearly £1,000 of alcohol.Serial shoplifter from Whitnash has been charged with assault and stealing nearly £1,000 of alcohol.
Serial shoplifter from Whitnash has been charged with assault and stealing nearly £1,000 of alcohol.

During one of the incidents, he is alleged to have pushed a man into a table and has subsequently been charged with assault.

He was also charged with assaulting an emergency worker after it is alleged he spat at a custody officer.

Anyone who witnesses a crime should contact Warwickshire Police on 101 or via the force’s website: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/