Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses after a suspected drink driver crashed a car into a Leamington pub last night.

The incident happened at the Windmill Inn in Tachbrook Road yesterday (Wednesday September 25).

A 39-year-old man has been arrested under suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident, drink driving, driving without a licence, dangerous driving and having no insurance.

He is currently helping police with their enquiries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nobody was injured in the crash, which caused heavy damage to the front of the pub.

Witnesses can call 101 and quote incident log 353 25/09/24.