Witness appeal after car crashes into Leamington pub
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are appealing for witnesses after a suspected drink driver crashed a car into a Leamington pub last night.
The incident happened at the Windmill Inn in Tachbrook Road yesterday (Wednesday September 25).
A 39-year-old man has been arrested under suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident, drink driving, driving without a licence, dangerous driving and having no insurance.
He is currently helping police with their enquiries.
Nobody was injured in the crash, which caused heavy damage to the front of the pub.
Witnesses can call 101 and quote incident log 353 25/09/24.