Witness appeal after teenager suffers suspected cigarette burn in Leamington assault

Witness Appeal.

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Leamington in which a teenager suffered a suspected cigarette burn.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident started place in Tavistock Street on Friday October 31 at around 12.45 am.

A 17-year-old boy was approached by a group of males, who were described as wearing dark clothes and aged around 18-20 years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teenager continued to walk towards Kenilworth Road, where at around 1.30am he was assaulted by the group in Christchurch Gardens.

He received injuries to his hand, believed to been caused by a small, bladed item, and a suspected cigarette burn to the side of his face, which required hospital treatment.

Investigating officer PC Alexander Toller of Warwickshire Police, said: “This was believed to be an unprovoked assault on the teenager and a number of enquiries are currently ongoing to identify and locate those involved.

“If anyone witnessed the offence or has any dashcam or doorbell footage in this area at the time, please call 101 quoting incident number 35 of 31 October 2025.”

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via thee website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.