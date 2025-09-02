Witness appeal launched after two people were injured after a crash near Wellesbourne

A witness appeal has been launched after two people were left injured following a crash near Wellesbourne last month.

The crash happened at around 5.30am on Friday August 22 on the A429, near to the Lotus Engineering building.

Warwickshire Police said the incident involved a grey Audi and a black Citroen.

A road closure was in place for several hours while emergency services were on the scene.

Warwickshire Police said the man who was driving the Citroen was serious injured by the crash and was taken to hospital.

On the day of the incident, West Midlands Ambulance Service said both drivers had been seriously injured by the crash and were both taken to hospital.

Warwickshire Police have now issued an appeal for witnesses.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage should get in touch by calling 101 quoting incident number 33 of August 22.

Information can also be given to Warwickshire Police online by going to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/