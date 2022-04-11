Police are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone with information about Saturday's incident

Officers were called shortly after 10.30pm to reports of a number of people fighting outside Saunders Hall Social Club, Saunders Avenue, Bedworth.

On arrival, enquiries ascertained that a 16-year-old boy had been taken to hospital with a suspected stab wound to his abdomen. He remains in hospital in a serious condition.

No arrests have been made but investigations are ongoing and this is being treated as an isolated incident with no wider threat to the community.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help with enquiries is asked to report this either via the website or by calling 101 quoting incident number 394 of 9 April. In addition, anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage from inside or outside the club is also asked to contact police.