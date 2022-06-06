Witnesses sought after woman in her thirties reportedly assaulted by three teenage girls in Rugby

Photo: Google Streetview.

The incident, which took place on Dunchurch Road near the junction with Russelsheim Way, saw the woman briefly hospitalised.

PC Josie Manzella said: “We believe the victim and suspects were known to each other and we’re keen to get a full picture of what happened in the moments leading up to this incident.

“The incident occurred shortly after school pick up time so there were a lot of people in the area who may have witnessed this altercation.

“We also believe someone stopped to help the victim and we’re keen for this person to make contact.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have information that could assist to call the non-emergency number 101 and quote incident 195 of 27 May 2022.”